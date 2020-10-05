No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia once again reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

There remains only one active case in the province. That individual is currently in the intensive care unit.

A news release from the province says 576 negative tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 98,766.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,089 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.