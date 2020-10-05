Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. on Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 10:55 am
Click to play video 'Revenue loss from cruise ship suspension to reach over $165M: port authority' Revenue loss from cruise ship suspension to reach over $165M: port authority
Any other year, the beginning of October would mark one of the busiest time of the year for the cruise ship industry. But with the cruise ship season suspended, the Halifax Port Authority expects loss to amass $165 million. Graeme Benjamin reports.

Nova Scotia once again reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

There remains only one active case in the province. That individual is currently in the intensive care unit.

Read more: Nova Scotia issues reminder on public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving

A news release from the province says 576 negative tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 98,766.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,089 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

Click to play video 'Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport' Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport
Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 Nova Scotiadr. robert strangatlantic bubbleCoronavirus Nova Scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers