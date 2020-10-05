Nova Scotia issues reminder on public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has issued a reminder on its public health rules ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says people can continue to gather in close social groups of up to 10 without physical distancing, although the group should be a consistent group.

“Nova Scotians have made changes to their daily lives to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and it’s no different for Thanksgiving,” Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

“When deciding who to invite, consider the impacts on family and friends who may be more vulnerable and adjust your Thanksgiving celebrations to be as safe as possible.” Tweet This

The province is also reminding Nova Scotians to adhere to public health orders such as good handwashing and hygiene steps and maintaining six feet of physical distancing when required.

Health officials say that Nova Scotians should not host guests if they are feeling unwell or host guests who are feeling unwell.

Rotational workers who are self-isolating are also reminded that although the province has eased some of the self-isolation requirements, they are not permitted to have people from outside their household visit them on their property or in their home and are prohibited to go to another person’s home during their self-isolation period.

Anyone who leaves the Atlantic bubble for Thanksgiving is reminded that they must self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to Atlantic Canada.