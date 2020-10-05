Menu

Crime

Cavan-Monaghan man charged with assault following collision with MNRF conservation vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 10:04 am
A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a conservation officer on the weekend.
A Cavan-Monaghan Township man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer as well as other offences following an incident with a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision, one of which was an MNRF conservation vehicle, on County Road 10 in the township.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with assault following altercation with security on Chemong Road

It’s alleged the accused became irate with the conservation officer who was notifying police of the collision. The man allegedly reached into the MNRF vehicle and damaged a ministry communication device while advancing and shouting at the officer.

Police say other motorists saw the altercation and stopped to assist the conservation officer. Police say the conservation officer attempted to arrest the man during which time a struggle ensued and witnesses assisted the officer.

Police arrived and continued the arrest during which the man allegedly uttered threats at police officers.

Douglas Robertson, 31, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and attended court on Sunday, police said.

CollisionPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeCavan-Monaghanministry of natural resources and forestryConservation OfficerMNRFMNRCounty Road 10assault a peace officerassault conservation officer
