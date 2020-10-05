Cavan-Monaghan man charged with assault following collision with MNRF conservation vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Cavan-Monaghan Township man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer as well as other offences following an incident with a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision, one of which was an MNRF conservation vehicle, on County Road 10 in the township.

It’s alleged the accused became irate with the conservation officer who was notifying police of the collision. The man allegedly reached into the MNRF vehicle and damaged a ministry communication device while advancing and shouting at the officer.

Police say other motorists saw the altercation and stopped to assist the conservation officer. Police say the conservation officer attempted to arrest the man during which time a struggle ensued and witnesses assisted the officer.

Police arrived and continued the arrest during which the man allegedly uttered threats at police officers.

Douglas Robertson, 31, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and attended court on Sunday, police said.

