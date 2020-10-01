Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with assault following altercation with security on Chemong Road

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 12:56 pm
Peterborough Police
According to police, a suspect was apprehended by security at the Chemong business, after he allegedly left the store with alcohol that he didn't attempt to pay for. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing assault charges and other offences following an alleged altercation with security at a Chemong Road business.

Read more: Mobile alcohol and drug testing unit unveiled in Saskatoon

Police said the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. According to police, a suspect was apprehended by security at the Chemong business after he allegedly left the store with alcohol that he didn’t attempt to pay for.

Police said while the security waited on officers to arrive and arrest the suspect, the man allegedly assaulted the security officer.

Trending Stories

Jason Steeves, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, uttering threats, and theft under $5,000.

He was held in custody and will appear in court Oct. 1.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Anti-maskers gather in Montreal after mayor tells them to protest in potato field' Coronavirus: Anti-maskers gather in Montreal after mayor tells them to protest in potato field
Coronavirus: Anti-maskers gather in Montreal after mayor tells them to protest in potato field
Peterborough PolicelcboAlcohol Theftman charged with assaultpeterborough man arrestedAltercation with securityassault on security officerchemong business alcohol theft attemptsuspect apprehended
Flyers
More weekly flyers