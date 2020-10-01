Peterborough man charged with assault following altercation with security on Chemong Road

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing assault charges and other offences following an alleged altercation with security at a Chemong Road business.

Police said the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. According to police, a suspect was apprehended by security at the Chemong business after he allegedly left the store with alcohol that he didn’t attempt to pay for.

Police said while the security waited on officers to arrive and arrest the suspect, the man allegedly assaulted the security officer.

Jason Steeves, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, uttering threats, and theft under $5,000.

He was held in custody and will appear in court Oct. 1.

