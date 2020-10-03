Ontario reports 653 coronavirus cases after record number of tests completed

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 653 cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 53,633.

“Locally, there are 284 new cases in Toronto, 104 in Peel and 97 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Sixty-four per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 435 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed nearly 46,300 additional tests, which is a single-day record. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,049,458 tests. However, 91,322 remain under investigation.

“Due to a data review at [Toronto Public Health], a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer are being reported today,” Elliott noted.

It’s unclear how many, if any, of the new cases being reported are old. Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Health and Toronto Public Health for clarification.

Meanwhile, 45,285 cases are considered resolved, which is just over 84 per cent of all confirmed cases.

A total of 41 deaths were reported on Saturday, 37 of which are from the spring or summer and part of the data remediation. The provincial death toll now stands at 2,968.

There are 155 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 12), with 41 in intensive care (up by three) and 23 on ventilators (up by two).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

25,565 people are male

27,701 people are female

4,539 people are 19 and under

18,769 people are 20 to 39

15,257 people are 40 to 59

8,653 people are 60 to 79

6,404 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,872 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two compared to Friday. There are currently 45 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by one.

There are 115 active cases among long-term care residents and 135 among staff.

