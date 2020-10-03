Menu

Comments

Health

New public health measures in effect in Ontario’s coronavirus hot spots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2020 9:32 am
Click to play video 'Ontario tightens restrictions following another COVID-19 case spike' Ontario tightens restrictions following another COVID-19 case spike
WATCH ABOVE: High case numbers have prompted new measures from the Ontario government. Shallima Maharaj finds out what Toronto residents think.

TORONTO — New public health restrictions kick in Saturday in three of Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots.

The provincial government announced Friday that Ottawa, Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region would face tighter regulations as they grapple with a surge of new cases.

In those areas restaurants, bars, banquet halls and gyms will all face restrictions on their operations.

No more than 100 customers will be allowed in restaurants and no more than six people will be permitted at a table.

Read more: Ontario announces provincewide mask policy, new restrictions for ‘hotspot areas’

Restaurants will also be required to collect contact information from all patrons to bolster contact tracing.

Group exercise classes at gyms will be capped at 10 people and the total number of people in fitness settings will be limited to 50.

At meeting and event facilities — such as banquet halls — there will be a cap of 50 people, with only six people allowed at each table.

Face coverings have also become mandatory in all indoor public spaces across Ontario.

Click to play video 'Ontario introduces stricter measures to curb COVID-19 spike' Ontario introduces stricter measures to curb COVID-19 spike
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsOntariocoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaTorontoOttawaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Peel Region
