Coronavirus: Ontario introduces new restrictions as second wave continues to intensify
Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduced new COVID-19 restrictions Friday as the province continues its efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus amid an intensifying second wave. Ford said masks will now be mandatory throughout Ontario, and urged residents to “limit their close contacts” to people in the household. He also introduced new restrictions in hotspots like Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, including restrictions on the number of customers at bars, nightclubs and gyms.