COVID-19 risk being investigated by N.B. Public Health after Maine mill worker tests positive

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern says COVID-19 is “at our doorstep” after seven workers at Woodland mill in Baileyville, Maine, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the workers who tested positive is from Maine, one is from Louisiana and five are from New York.

MacEachern said in a statement that seven employees working at the facility are New Brunswick residents.

“My deepest concerns for our neighbors in Baileyville at Woodland mill and surrounding areas. We are very connected to this community through workers, family and suppliers,” MacEachern said in a statement on Facebook.

He said Public Health has been aware of the situation and is working with the Canadian Border Services Agency, Public Health Agency of Canada, Horizon Health Network and Town of St-Stephen to gather all relevant information on potential risks to determine if actions are required.

“We have been practicing for this since March, and it is now at our door step! If you have been practicing good safety measures, social distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and wearing a mask, etc, keep doing what you are doing,” MacEachern said.

“If you have relaxed on these measures, it is now time to step up our game and do our best.”

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it is further analyzing test results.