Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Consumer

Realtor’s association confirms another surge in home sales, prices in Hamilton, Burlington

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 2, 2020 2:27 pm

The local realtor’s association is reporting another surge in home sales.

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says prices continue to soar, as well, within a market area that includes Hamilton, Burlington, North Niagara and Haldimand County.

RAHB says 1,751 properties changed hands last month, an increase of 37.67 per cent from August and 53.9 per cent compared to September 2019.

Hamilton-Burlington real estate cools off slightly in August: RAHB

The average price has climbed to $721,354, a year-over-year increase of 19.8 per cent.

RAHB President Kathy Della-Nebbia says a 40.4 per cent drop in active listings compared to September 2019 is among the factors driving prices higher.

