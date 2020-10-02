Realtor’s association confirms another surge in home sales, prices in Hamilton, Burlington

The local realtor’s association is reporting another surge in home sales.
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says prices continue to soar, as well, within a market area that includes Hamilton, Burlington, North Niagara and Haldimand County.
RAHB says 1,751 properties changed hands last month, an increase of 37.67 per cent from August and 53.9 per cent compared to September 2019.
The average price has climbed to $721,354, a year-over-year increase of 19.8 per cent.
RAHB President Kathy Della-Nebbia says a 40.4 per cent drop in active listings compared to September 2019 is among the factors driving prices higher.
