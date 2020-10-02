Huron County OPP say driver caught going 60 km over speed limit

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say charges have been laid against a 33-year-old Parkhill man for stunt driving.
On Wednesday, around 7:43 p.m., a Huron County OPP officer was conducting RADAR patrols on Airport Line when the officer noticed a hatchback travelling northbound well over the speed limit.
OPP say the vehicle’s speed was clocked at more than 60 km/h over the posted 80 km/h speed limit.
The 33-year-old has been charged with racing a motor vehicle and excessive speed.
His motor vehicle was impounded, and his driver’s licence was automatically suspended for seven days.
A court date has been set for Nov. 17 at the Provincial Offences Court in Goderich.
