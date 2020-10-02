Huron County OPP say driver caught going 60 km over speed limit

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say charges have been laid against a 33-year-old Parkhill man for stunt driving.

On Wednesday, around 7:43 p.m., a Huron County OPP officer was conducting RADAR patrols on Airport Line when the officer noticed a hatchback travelling northbound well over the speed limit.

OPP say the vehicle’s speed was clocked at more than 60 km/h over the posted 80 km/h speed limit.

The 33-year-old has been charged with racing a motor vehicle and excessive speed.

His motor vehicle was impounded, and his driver’s licence was automatically suspended for seven days.

A court date has been set for Nov. 17 at the Provincial Offences Court in Goderich.

