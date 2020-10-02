SIU: investigating injury during arrest of London man

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Police watchdog is investigating after a man sustained an injury during an arrest by London police.

On Oct. 1, just after 5 p.m., members of the LPS Guns and Drugs Section were in the south end of the city when they saw a man known to them. He was communicating with a female and police said this breached his court-imposed conditions.

London police say the man was injured during the arrest, though they did not disclose what the injury was.

Officers seized 26 grams of cocaine valued at $2,600, a loaded .40 calibre handgun, and $11,600 in cash.

The 23-year-old London man is charged with several firearms-related offences, violating his release conditions, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified about the injury, and as such, all inquiries regarding the investigation are to be directed to the SIU at 416-622-0748 or 1-800-787-8529.