Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SIU: investigating injury during arrest of London man

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 11:51 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Ontario’s Police watchdog is investigating after a man sustained an injury during an arrest by London police.

On Oct. 1, just after 5 p.m., members of the LPS Guns and Drugs Section were in the south end of the city when they saw a man known to them. He was communicating with a female and police said this breached his court-imposed conditions.

London police say the man was injured during the arrest, though they did not disclose what the injury was.

Trending Stories

Officers seized 26 grams of cocaine valued at $2,600, a loaded .40 calibre handgun, and $11,600 in cash.

Read more: Male suspect sought in sexual assault of teenage girl: London police

The 23-year-old London man is charged with several firearms-related offences, violating his release conditions, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

The Special Investigations Unit was notified about the injury, and as such, all inquiries regarding the investigation are to be directed to the SIU at 416-622-0748 or 1-800-787-8529.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon PoliceSIULdnontSpecial Investigations UnitlpsPolice Watchdog
Flyers
More weekly flyers