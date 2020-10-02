Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 2

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Toronto Public Health calls for indoor dining, indoor gym class restrictions

In response to continued increases in the number of people in Toronto testing positive for coronavirus, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa is calling for temporary stricter measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The city (is) at risk of experiencing exponential growth of COVID-19 infections,” a City of Toronto statement issued Friday afternoon said, noting the seven-day moving average of cases increased almost six times in September.

De Villa called on the province to prohibit indoor dining in the city and to cancel indoor gym classes, among other measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Santa Claus Parade to be a televised special

The organizers of the 116th Santa Claus Parade in Toronto say the Christmas marking event will be converted into a live two hour televised special due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a change from children and parents crowded along sidewalks waiting to see Santa.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, we’ve found a way to make sure Santa Claus is still coming to town. I am pleased that this tradition will continue in a way that families can safely enjoy,” Mayor John Tory said.

The televised special will include magical appearances of Santa and Mrs. Claus and 20 colourful floats that viewers — in the comfort of their homes — will be able to see up-close “unlike ever before,” the organizers said. There will also be musical guests, bands, celebrity appearances and traditional Christmas songs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario announces provincewide mask policy, localized restrictions

Amid an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases, Ontario has announced a provincewide mask policy and new restrictions targeting “hotspot areas.”

Masks will now be mandatory throughout the province in all indoor public areas, on transit, and in workplaces where physical distancing isn’t possible, effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Premier Doug Ford announced during a press conference Friday.

Ford also announced restrictions targeting “hotspot areas” — Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Coronavirus: Ontario introduces new restrictions as second wave continues to intensify Coronavirus: Ontario introduces new restrictions as second wave continues to intensify

732 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 732 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a new record for the province, bringing the provincial total to 52,980.

The province is reporting its highest case count ever recorded (the previous was Monday’s at 700 new infections). However, Ontario Health Minister Christine said “due to a data review at Toronto Public Health, a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer are being reported today.”

Toronto Public Health later told Global News that 73 of the cases are from the spring and summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is also reporting two new recent deaths, though due to “data remediation” 74 more deaths from over the spring and summer are also being added. The death toll in the province now stands at 2,927.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 323 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 111 in Peel Region, 38 in York Region and 34 in Durham Region.

The province processed nearly 40,100 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1.8 per cent of processed tests were positive for coronavirus.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 484 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 263 among students and 84 among staff (137 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 37 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 318 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Many GTA school boards have positive cases.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 156 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 12 more since the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,870 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from the previous day. There are 44 current outbreaks in homes, down by hour from the day prior. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 96 active cases among long-term care residents and 137 active cases among staff.