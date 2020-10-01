Quebec reports 16 more deaths, 933 new cases linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload has topped 75,000 as 933 new infections were recorded Thursday.

There are 16 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Health authorities say two people died within the last 24 hours. The 14 other deaths occurred throughout the month of September.

As the second wave begins in the province, the health crisis has killed 5,850 Quebecers to date.

The uptick of hospitalizations continued, with 13 more patients than the previous day. There are 275 people in hospital.

Of those patients, there is an increase of three for a total of 46 in intensive care.

The province conducted 33,510 tests on Tuesday.