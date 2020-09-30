New appeal for victims as more sex charges laid against former B.C. church counsellor

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for more potential victims, after a suspect was charged with a slew of new historical sex assault charges.

On Monday, prosecutors approved seven new charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation against Raymond Howard Gaglardi, a 75-year-old former church youth therapist.

They follow six charges approved in July. All of the victims were young men or teenage boys in Coquitlam at the time of the alleged assaults, said RCMP. They are alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam between 1993 and 1997.

“Witnesses and victims have been incredible,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

“Their courage to speak has led directly to these seven additional charges. We want to assure them, and everyone involved, that our investigation is not over.

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 VPD appealing for information in historic sex assault VPD appealing for information in historic sex assault

Gaglardi has been associated with multiple churches in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel, and Evergreen Evangelical.

He also went by the name Dr. Ray Gaglardi, and provided therapy sessions to youth whose parents he met at church.

Read more: Father of Surrey pastor charged with sex assault speaks out

The Coquitlam RCMP sex crimes unit is now expanding its focus to look at crimes that may have happened outside the municipality.

Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or victims who were a part of Vancouver’s Glad Tidings Church or Sechelt’s Glad Tidings Summer Camp in the 1970s and 1980s.

Anyone with information or who believes they could be a victim are asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement