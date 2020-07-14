Former B.C. church youth therapist facing 6 allegations of historical sexual abuse

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. former church youth therapist is now facing six allegations of historical sexual abuse involving three teenage boys and one young man.

Charges have now been laid against 75-year-old Coquitlam resident Raymond Howard Gaglardi and RCMP is releasing his photo and name to identify any additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.

“It takes tremendous courage for adult men to come forward about abuse that happened when they were young,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP said in a release.

“In order to further this investigation, and protect any future victims, it’s important that we speak to others who may have been keeping this difficult secret.”

Gaglardi has been associated with multiple churches in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel, and Evergreen Evangelical.

Police say Gaglardi also went by the name Doctor Ray Gaglardi and offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church. The alleged offences happened between 1993 and 2007 in Gaglardi’s home in Coquitlam.

“Church leaders have done everything they can to help police and make sure their parishioners are safe,” McLaughlin said.

“As we expand the investigation, we must remind people that the timeframe, locations, and gender of the victims may also expand.”

An investigation about Gaglardi started in December 2019.

He has now been charged with four counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

He was arrested and has since been released with conditions, including not to be alone with anyone under 18 years old unless he is in public and not to be alone with anyone under 18 unless that person’s parents are aware of the charges.

If anyone has any information about allegations surrounding Gaglardi, call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit (file #2019-38332).

