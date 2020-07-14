Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Former B.C. church youth therapist facing 6 allegations of historical sexual abuse

By Amy Judd Global News
Charges have now been laid against 75-year-old Raymond Howard Gaglardi.
Charges have now been laid against 75-year-old Raymond Howard Gaglardi. Coquitlam RCMP

A B.C. former church youth therapist is now facing six allegations of historical sexual abuse involving three teenage boys and one young man.

Charges have now been laid against 75-year-old Coquitlam resident Raymond Howard Gaglardi and RCMP is releasing his photo and name to identify any additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.

“It takes tremendous courage for adult men to come forward about abuse that happened when they were young,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP said in a release.

“In order to further this investigation, and protect any future victims, it’s important that we speak to others who may have been keeping this difficult secret.”

Read more: RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in death of man running on B.C. highway: police watchdog

Story continues below advertisement

Gaglardi has been associated with multiple churches in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel, and Evergreen Evangelical.

Police say Gaglardi also went by the name Doctor Ray Gaglardi and offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church. The alleged offences happened between 1993 and 2007 in Gaglardi’s home in Coquitlam.

Trending Stories

“Church leaders have done everything they can to help police and make sure their parishioners are safe,” McLaughlin said.

“As we expand the investigation, we must remind people that the timeframe, locations, and gender of the victims may also expand.”

An investigation about Gaglardi started in December 2019.

Read more: Port Coquitlam abandoned infant highlights need for Angel’s Cradle, says doctor

He has now been charged with four counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

He was arrested and has since been released with conditions, including not to be alone with anyone under 18 years old unless he is in public and not to be alone with anyone under 18 unless that person’s parents are aware of the charges.

If anyone has any information about allegations surrounding Gaglardi, call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit (file #2019-38332).

Story continues below advertisement
B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors
B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coquitlam RCMPSex Crimes UnitCoquitlam churchesDoctor Ray GaglardiDoctor Ray Gaglardi chargedDoctor Ray Gaglardi CoquitlamHistoric sex crimesRaymond Howard Gaglardi
Flyers
More weekly flyers