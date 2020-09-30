Golden Knights fans make another donation to Boyle Street, Edmontonians return the favour

Send this page to someone via email

The Vegas Golden Knights are sharing a feel-good story with a special message: kindness always wins.

The hockey team made downtown Edmonton its temporary home while in the NHL bubble.

Rogers Place is in the same neighbourhood as several shelters and support centres for Edmonton’s most vulnerable, including Boyle Street Community Services.

“As you might know, while we were in the NHL bubble some of our players purchased pizzas for Boyle Street Community Services, an organization that serves those experiencing homelessness and poverty,” the Golden Knights shared Wednesday on Twitter.

“After we left the bubble, some of our amazing fans wanted to keep the tradition alive. 600 pizzas were donated to Edmonton’s homeless population thanks to you.

“This week, Edmontonians were inspired to return the gesture so they donated pizzas to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth,” the team’s account explained.

“Just a reminder that kindness always wins.”

The team has a connection to Alberta’s capital. Edmonton businessman Dale Wishewan, the founder of Booster Juice, is part owner of Vegas Golden Knights.

For 5 straight Mondays this team bought our folks pizza for lunch. On behalf of our staff and clients, thank you. #yeg https://t.co/6gawlFK5QI — Boyle Street Community Services (@BoyleStreet) September 16, 2020

Global News has reached out to Boyle Street for more details.

In response, Edmonton radio host, Lauren Hunter with Sonic 102.9, was inspired to return the favour. She led the good-will effort and rallied other Edmontonians to donate pizza to a youth homeless shelter in Nevada.

The Nevada organization thanked Edmontonians and Hunter for the kind gesture.

Nothing bonds division rival cities like 🍕 & kindness! — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 30, 2020

Ahhh this is awesome! After the @GoldenKnights donated pizza to a homeless shelter in #Edmonton, we returned the favor and donated pizza to THIS homeless youth shelter in #Vegas! They wrote a little note about us yesterday ❤ Love you @NVHomelessYouth!!! #yeg pic.twitter.com/0Qa0ogmFLf — Lauren Hunter (@HunterAtHome) September 29, 2020