Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Golden Knights fans make another donation to Boyle Street, Edmontonians return the favour

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 7:43 pm
Click to play video 'Vegas Golden Knights co-owner praises NHL bubble effectiveness' Vegas Golden Knights co-owner praises NHL bubble effectiveness
WATCH (Sept. 1): Edmonton businessman Dale Wishewan — the founder of Booster Juice and part owner of Vegas Golden Knights — says he's pleased with how effective the NHL bubble in Edmonton is working to keep players and staff healthy. He joined Gord Steinke to talk about that, how players are dealing with isolation from family, and what they're doing to keep their spirits up.

The Vegas Golden Knights are sharing a feel-good story with a special message: kindness always wins.

The hockey team made downtown Edmonton its temporary home while in the NHL bubble.

Rogers Place is in the same neighbourhood as several shelters and support centres for Edmonton’s most vulnerable, including Boyle Street Community Services. 

READ MORE: Stony Plain couple’s food truck serves NHL stars inside bubble

“As you might know, while we were in the NHL bubble some of our players purchased pizzas for Boyle Street Community Services, an organization that serves those experiencing homelessness and poverty,” the Golden Knights shared Wednesday on Twitter.

“After we left the bubble, some of our amazing fans wanted to keep the tradition alive. 600 pizzas were donated to Edmonton’s homeless population thanks to you.

“This week, Edmontonians were inspired to return the gesture so they donated pizzas to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth,” the team’s account explained.

Read more: Edmonton’s NHL hub city bubble bursts as players head home after Stanley Cup awarded

“Just a reminder that kindness always wins.”

The team has a connection to Alberta’s capital. Edmonton businessman Dale Wishewan, the founder of Booster Juice, is part owner of Vegas Golden Knights.

Global News has reached out to Boyle Street for more details.

In response, Edmonton radio host, Lauren Hunter with Sonic 102.9, was inspired to return the favour. She led the good-will effort and rallied other Edmontonians to donate pizza to a youth homeless shelter in Nevada.

The Nevada organization thanked Edmontonians and Hunter for the kind gesture.

Click to play video 'Edmonton’s NHL hub city bubble bursts as players head home' Edmonton’s NHL hub city bubble bursts as players head home

