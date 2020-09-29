Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
September 29 2020 2:43pm
02:23

Edmonton’s NHL hub city bubble bursts as players head home

The Stanley Cup was awarded to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Monday night, marking the end of Edmonton’s time as an NHL hub city. Lisa MacGregor reports live on the noon news.

