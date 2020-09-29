Global News at Noon Edmonton September 29 2020 2:43pm 02:23 Edmonton’s NHL hub city bubble bursts as players head home The Stanley Cup was awarded to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Monday night, marking the end of Edmonton’s time as an NHL hub city. Lisa MacGregor reports live on the noon news. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7366824/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7366824/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?