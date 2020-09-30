Counselling program launched to fill the gap as Elgin County awaits hospice

Hospice of Elgin is in the midst of a two-year process to complete what will be the county’s only hospice, but in the meantime, it’s launching a program offering free individual counselling to grieving families, caregivers and palliative patients.

Counselling is provided by a registered psychotherapist with experience in grief, loss and the end-of-life journey either over the phone or online and is funded by the Aylmer Community Foundation.

“We know that many families simply can’t wait for the hospice to be built,” said Dr. Bob Jones, a retired family physician and Hospice of Elgin board member.

In a release, the hospice says anyone from the county interested in the counselling service, or their health-care provider, can call 519-631-7495. Within 72 hours, officials say, a counsellor will be in contact to schedule an appointment.

“We are here to help. This pilot project will give Hospice an opportunity to better understand the needs of our community, provide immediate support in the absence of a Hospice, while also exploring virtual models of care in a rural environment,” said Hospice of Elgin’s Laura Sherwood.

Elgin County is the only region in southwestern Ontario that does not have a hospice. Just over one year ago, in mid-September 2019, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced $1.6 million in capital funding to build a hospice in Elgin County. It’s expected to be completed in 2022.

“The journey to build a Hospice and better endings for the people of Elgin County is well underway,” said MPP Jeff Yurek.

“COVID-19 has further highlighted the pressing need for a hospice in our community. Social isolation, job loss, financial pressures, and health and safety concerns have added complexities to the end-of-life journey. I’m so pleased to hear that Hospice of Elgin has been able to mobilize care as we look to build our hospice.”

Hospice of Elgin is still fundraising, with a total campaign goal of $9.5 million, to cover the cost of construction; land, permits and development costs; furniture and equipment costs; two years of start-up costs; and a sustainability fund to support five years of operations.

Once up and running, the 15,000-square-foot Hospice Palliative Care hub will allow for 10 beds and 24/7 specialized end-of-life care, as well as care offered at home and in the community.

