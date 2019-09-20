Province announces $1.6M in funding for new hospice facility in St. Thomas

St. Joseph’s Health Care Society in St. Thomas is receiving $1.6 million to create an eight-bed residential hospice.

The funding comes from the Ontario Ministry of Health’s $33.6-million commitment to create an additional 193 hospice beds throughout the province.

Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health, made the announcement on Friday, saying the funding will help people and their families receive end-of-life support in a comfortable setting.

“Our government is improving access to hospice beds and community-based services so people and their families can receive end-of-life support in a comfortable setting,” said Elliott.

MPP Jeff Yurek welcomed the funding announcement.

“I am thrilled that St. Thomas and Elgin County will finally benefit from the care and resources that a hospice will provide,” Yurek said.

“This new facility will be equipped to serve both rural and urban communities in the region and will play a unique role within our local health-care system. This is a need that has been evident for many years, and I look forward to seeing all the ways that it will meaningfully impact people’s lives.”

Once opened, the Elgin Residential Hospice will also receive an additional $840,000 from the province annually for operating expenses.