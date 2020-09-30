Coronavirus: Latest developments in Ottawa on Sept. 30

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial data shows Ottawa added 64 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a dip compared to the record-setting increase the day before.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 report also shows two additional deaths related to the virus in Ottawa.

Ontario added 625 total coronavirus cases on Wednesday as new modelling showed the province could see 1,000 cases per day in the first half of October.

2:26 Ontario doctors weigh in on how to get through second coronavirus wave Ontario doctors weigh in on how to get through second coronavirus wave

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 35,800 tests have been processed since Tuesday, but there’s currently a backlog of 67,126 tests still awaiting results.

Tuesday saw Ottawa add 105 new coronavirus cases, surpassing the record for the highest daily increase set just a week previous.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Tuesday that residents should consider limiting their close contacts to only those within their households in order to flatten the city’s second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) will release its more fulsome daily report on the novel coronavirus pandemic, which includes data on active cases and outbreaks, around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

OPH data sometimes revises results reported earlier in the day from the provincial COVID-19 dashboard due to lags in reporting.

