Ottawa reports more than 100 new coronavirus cases for first time

Ottawa added 105 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase in the city since the pandemic began.

Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) daily report also shows three new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, raising the city’s death toll in the pandemic to 285.

This is the highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the spike of 92 cases last Tuesday.

OPH’s report includes one fewer case than Ontario’s provincial database reported earlier in the day.

There are now 682 active cases of the virus in Ottawa according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Seventeen people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the city, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The coronavirus outbreak at Ottawa’s St. Vincent Hospital has worsened, with two patients dying in relation to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: 1 million COVID-19 deaths 'a very sad milestone,' WHO says

The outbreak, declared on Sept. 23, has now seen 11 patients and 15 staff members test positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, another hospital, the Montfort, has seen five cases of COVID-19 in its latest outbreak — one patient and four staff members.

There are currently 22 outbreaks in Ottawa health-care institutions such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and retirement homes.

No new outbreaks were declared at Ottawa schools on Tuesday.

