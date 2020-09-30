9 people displaced by North Sydney fire that damaged 2-storey building

Send this page to someone via email

Nine people have been displaced by a fire that damaged an older two-storey building with four apartments in North Sydney, N.S., the Canadian Red Cross said in a statement.

According to the organization, the fire on King Street was reported around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping a family of six from one apartment with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases, and man from a second apartment with food and clothing,” the Canadian Red Cross said in a press release.

The tenants from each of the remaining two units made their own arrangements but will be offered similar Red Cross help if needed.

The Red Cross said it’s currently looking for more volunteers in Cape Breton and throughout the Atlantic provinces to help people impacted by events like residential fires or large-scale disasters and emergencies.

