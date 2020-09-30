Two dead following single-vehicle crash near Windsor, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Windsor, N.S. early Wednesday morning.

Windsor RCMP say at approximately 12:40 a.m., a passerby called police about a vehicle seen in a “deep ditch” near the intersection of Route 215 and Goshen Road in Hants County.

According to police, fire and EHS crews found the vehicle with two people inside. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages and a collision reconstructionist was called in to determine what caused the crash.

