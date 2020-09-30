Menu

Two dead following single-vehicle crash near Windsor, N.S.

By Ashley Field Global News
Windsor RCMP investigate fatal collision.
Windsor RCMP investigate fatal collision. Global News

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Windsor, N.S. early Wednesday morning.

Windsor RCMP say at approximately 12:40 a.m., a passerby called police about a vehicle seen in a “deep ditch” near the intersection of Route 215 and Goshen Road in Hants County.

Trending Stories

According to police, fire and EHS crews found the vehicle with two people inside. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages and a collision reconstructionist was called in to determine what caused the crash.

