Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election: Horgan promises schools in Liberal-held turf, counters Liberal pledge to cut PST

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'BC NDP Leader John Horgan to discuss building schools in Coquitlam Tuesday' BC NDP Leader John Horgan to discuss building schools in Coquitlam Tuesday
BC NDP leader John Horgan pointing out the sale of land by the Liberals destined to be a school, while Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson heads to Vancouver Island.

COQUITLAM, B.C. – NDP Leader John Horgan was in Liberal territory Tuesday promising to complete two school construction projects if re-elected in British Columbia on Oct. 24.

Horgan says a New Democrat government will build a high school and middle school in the Burke Mountain area of Coquitlam in Metro Vancouver.

He says the timeline for the high school calls for a 2023 completion date, with the middle school completed shortly afterwards.

Click to play video 'BC Liberals promise to eliminate PST for one year' BC Liberals promise to eliminate PST for one year
BC Liberals promise to eliminate PST for one year

Former New Democrat MP Fin Donnelly is running for the B.C. NDP in the Coquitlam-Burke Mountain riding held by Liberal Joan Isaacs.

Story continues below advertisement

Horgan says the NDP has promised to build 102 schools in B.C. since 2017 and hired 4,200 new teachers.

At a campaign stop Tuesday in Campbell River, B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said Horgan is making old news announcements while the Liberals are taking bold steps by promising to cut the provincial sales tax to zero for one year if elected.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

Wilkinson is promising not to cut social spending to pay for his proposed plan to eliminate the provincial sales tax for a year.

The measure would cost the province about $7 billion in revenue in the first year, but Wilkinson says it will save each B.C. resident $1,700 in taxes.

Click to play video 'Decision BC: How the pandemic is influencing campaign announcements' Decision BC: How the pandemic is influencing campaign announcements
Decision BC: How the pandemic is influencing campaign announcements

The plan also calls for the PST to be held at three per cent the following year.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilkinson says deficit spending is a necessary step to revitalize society because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau says the hard-hit tourism sector can’t wait until the end of the year for help to survive the impact of the pandemic.

Read more: B.C. election: Horgan, NDP lead with wide margin one week into campaign, poll suggests

During an election campaign stop in Squamish Tuesday, she said the sector that accounted for more than 160,000 jobs in 2018 is among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

She says all the NDP government has done is set up a task force to develop solutions that aren’t even due until the end of the year.

Furstenau says many businesses likely can’t wait that long and the consultation should have happened months ago.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
John HorganBC NDPBC electionBC GreensAndrew WilkinsonBC election 2020BC Election Campaign
Flyers
More weekly flyers