Health

Alberta records 160 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Tuesday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 5:41 pm
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The doctor overseeing Canada's COVID-19 antibody research says we should get the first glimpse of how many Canadians may already have had COVID-19 by the middle of this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The doctor overseeing Canada's COVID-19 antibody research says we should get the first glimpse of how many Canadians may already have had COVID-19 by the middle of this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. The Canadian Press file

Alberta reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon and one additional death linked to the disease.

Alberta Health said the person who died was a man in his 80s in Edmonton zone. He was not in continuing care, according to the province.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,571 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Of the total active cases, 815 were in the Edmonton zone, 574 were in the Calgary zone, 120 were in the North zone, 40 were in the South zone, 21 were in the Central zone and one was not linked to any particular zone.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 63 Albertans were hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

A total of 16,187 coronavirus tests were completed by the lab on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed in Alberta to date to 1,336,742.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 17,909 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 266 Albertans have died.

