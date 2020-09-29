13 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 884

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 884, including 38 deaths.

Five of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while three are in Bradford, two are in Innisfil and the rest are in Severn, Gravenhurst and Essa.

Four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

Six of the cases involve people ranging in age between 18 and 34, while four involve people ranging in age between 45 and 64. Two cases involve people ranging in age between 45 and 64, while one case involves a child.

Of the health unit’s total 884 cases, 85 per cent — or 751 — have recovered, and no cases remain in hospital. Of all the region’s cases, 17 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at 15 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, five workplaces and one group home.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 554 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 51,085, including 2,844 deaths.