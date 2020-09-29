Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

13 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 884

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 3:47 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to restrict visitors to certain long-term care homes beginning Oct. 5.' Coronavirus: Ontario to restrict visitors to certain long-term care homes beginning Oct. 5.
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday new restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes in areas with high COVID-19 activity.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 884, including 38 deaths.

Five of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while three are in Bradford, two are in Innisfil and the rest are in Severn, Gravenhurst and Essa.

Read more: ‘Ontario is now in the 2nd wave of COVID-19’: Premier Doug Ford says

Four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Six of the cases involve people ranging in age between 18 and 34, while four involve people ranging in age between 45 and 64. Two cases involve people ranging in age between 45 and 64, while one case involves a child.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s total 884 cases, 85 per cent — or 751 — have recovered, and no cases remain in hospital. Of all the region’s cases, 17 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 554 new coronavirus cases, most in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at 15 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, five workplaces and one group home.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 554 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 51,085, including 2,844 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario announces additional $540 million funding for long-term care homes' Coronavirus: Ontario announces additional $540 million funding for long-term care homes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers