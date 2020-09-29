Liberals to face first confidence vote in new session with coronavirus benefit bill

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Liberals are expected to face their first confidence vote since the House of Commons returned from a controversial prorogation requested by the government amid the WE Charity scandal.

The legislation in question proposes creating three new streams of federal benefits for Canadians ineligible for Employment Insurance as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit wraps up this week.

Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said in a tweet on Tuesday that because the creation of the benefits is central to the government’s response plan to the second wave of the pandemic, it will be made a confidence vote.

We are in the 2nd wave of #COVID19, but we have a plan. Our bill on sick leave and support to families is at the core of it. We will consider the vote on the legislation as a matter of confidence. Canadians can't wait. We need to move forward. Together. #cdnpoli — Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) September 29, 2020

That means the government must garner support for the bill from at least one other party in order to remain in power.

The NDP has already said it plans to support the bill, which would create a sick leave benefit for Canadians along with a benefit for caregivers and those ineligible for Employment Insurance.

Both the NDP and Greens joined the Liberals on Tuesday afternoon in voting to limit debate on the bill and move to a rapid vote — a move that triggered fierce criticism from the Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois.

Vote result: Closure motion in relation to #GovtMotion No. 1 (Proceedings on the bill entitled An Act relating to certain measures in response to COVID-19) was adopted. Yeas: 173 Nays: 142

Nays: 142❌ — In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) September 29, 2020

The Tories and the Bloc have pushed back at the government’s desire to cut off debate by arguing that if the matter truly is urgent, the government should not have prorogued Parliament for over a month — time, they said, that could’ve been used for more fulsome debate.

Even with the passage of the motion to limit debate, the coronavirus benefits bill is expected to receive several more hours of debate into Tuesday evening before facing a vote at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

After that, it will head to the Senate.

— With files from The Canadian Press.