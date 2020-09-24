Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Liberals propose increasing new coronavirus benefits to match CERB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Report says 3 million Canadians will be worse off when CERB ends
WATCH ABOVE: Report says 3 million Canadians will be worse off when CERB ends

OTTAWA – The value of weekly benefits for unemployed workers would rise to $500 a week under legislation the Liberals introduced today.

Read more: CERB replacement programs may get tweaks as coronavirus pandemic continues, minister says

The proposal still needs parliamentary approval, but would bring the value of payments to the same level as under the soon-to-disappear Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The same floor will be placed on employment insurance benefits for those eligible for the program.

Navigating the transition from CERB to EI
Navigating the transition from CERB to EI

A bill to create the new benefits regime was introduced in the House of Commons this morning, with only a few days before the first wave of recipients max out the CERB.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals first unveiled the package of three benefits and an expanded employment insurance program in August, days after Parliament was prorogued.

Read more: ‘Relieved’: Canadians who have exhausted EI included in post-CERB plan

The $37-billion package includes a replacement to the CERB, as well as benefits for anyone who has to stay home because they’re ill or taking care of a child or family member due to pandemic-related reasons.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCERBEI benefitsEI Canadawhen does cerb endCERB replacementcoronavirus benefits canadaCERB transition to EIhow many weeks can you collect cerbwill CERB be extended again
Flyers
More weekly flyers