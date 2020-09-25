NDP will back Liberal throne speech, preventing fall election

Send this page to someone via email

The NDP intends to back the government in an upcoming confidence vote, preventing a fall election.

An NDP source said the party struck a deal to support the throne speech after Liberals agreed to expand the number of people who are able to access paid sick days.

We are entering the second wave and millions of Canadians are still struggling to make ends meet. We now have an agreement with the @NDP on a bill that will deliver the help that Canadians need. It's by working together that we will get through this pandemic. #cdnpoli — Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) September 25, 2020

Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez confirmed Friday afternoon that the Liberals and NDP had reached a deal on benefits.

“We are entering the second wave (of the COVID-19 pandemic) and millions of Canadians are still struggling to make ends meet,” he said. “We now have an agreement with the NDP on a bill that will deliver the help that Canadians need.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh previously said the party would not support the speech without legislation guaranteeing that unemployed Canadians wouldn’t see a reduction in benefits.

On Thursday, the Liberals agreed to tweak the next phase of its emergency coronavirus benefits programs so that recipients can receive as much money as they did through the $2000-per month Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which ends this week.

#BREAKING NDP source says no fall election – the NDP and Liberals have come to a deal on the throne speech. #cdnpoli — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 25, 2020

The bill to implement the new programs also includes a new sick leave benefit of $500 per week for two weeks for anyone who falls ill or must isolate due to the pandemic.

The governing Liberals need the support of at least one other party in order to remain in power. The Conservatives have said they will vote against the throne speech.

— With files from The Canadian Press