Canada

NDP will back Liberal throne speech, preventing fall election

By Kerri Breen Global News
Click to play video 'Throne speech focuses on pandemic fight, recovery' Throne speech focuses on pandemic fight, recovery
WATCH ABOVE: Throne speech focuses on pandemic fight, recovery

The NDP intends to back the government in an upcoming confidence vote, preventing a fall election.

Read more: Throne speech appears poised to pass vote after COVID-19 benefits boost

An NDP source said the party struck a deal to support the throne speech after Liberals agreed to expand the number of people who are able to access paid sick days.

Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez confirmed Friday afternoon that the Liberals and NDP had reached a deal on benefits.

“We are entering the second wave (of the COVID-19 pandemic) and millions of Canadians are still struggling to make ends meet,” he said. “We now have an agreement with the NDP on a bill that will deliver the help that Canadians need.”

Trending Stories

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh previously said the party would not support the speech without legislation guaranteeing that unemployed Canadians wouldn’t see a reduction in benefits.

On Thursday, the Liberals agreed to tweak the next phase of its emergency coronavirus benefits programs so that recipients can receive as much money as they did through the $2000-per month Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which ends this week.

The bill to implement the new programs also includes a new sick leave benefit of $500 per week for two weeks for anyone who falls ill or must isolate due to the pandemic.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Labour Minister details Bill C2 components including stay at home, caregiving benefits' Coronavirus: Labour Minister details Bill C2 components including stay at home, caregiving benefits
Coronavirus: Labour Minister details Bill C2 components including stay at home, caregiving benefits

The governing Liberals need the support of at least one other party in order to remain in power. The Conservatives have said they will vote against the throne speech.

— With files from The Canadian Press

