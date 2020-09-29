Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Waterloo Region: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 1:27 pm
OPP say they are looking for 44-year-old Koua Steven Yang.
OPP say they are looking for 44-year-old Koua Steven Yang. Supplied

Ontario Provincial Police say a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has connections with Waterloo Region.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Koua Steven Yang, who has allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Yang is serving a two-year sentence for multiple offences, including robbery, escaping custody, thefts and failing to comply with court orders.

OPP said he is known to frequent the Waterloo Region area.

Read more: Amber Alert cancelled after 2 children allegedly abducted in Kitchener, Ont., found safe

He has tattoos on both hands, his chest, his upper left arm and his left wrist.

Anyone with information about Yang’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673. Anyone who sees him can call 911.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

