Amber Alert issued after 2 young children allegedly abducted in Kitchener, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert have two young children were allegedly abducted from Kitchener.
OPP issued the alert just after 11:30 p.m. ET. It’s believed the two children, one-year-old Fowsia Ahmed and three-year-old Hanan Ahmed, are with their 21-year-old mother Mariam Muhsin Mohamed and a male identified as 27-year-old Maxamed Abukar Maxaad.
Police said they are believed to be travelling in a 2018 grey, four-door Kia with the Ontario licence plate CFEN 639.
If they or the vehicle are seen, residents were urged to call 911 as soon as possible.
More to come.
