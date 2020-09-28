Menu

Crime

Pair from Montreal arrested in Kitchener on human trafficking charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 11:10 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Two people from Montreal are facing human trafficking charges after being arrested in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to the area of Victoria and Ahrens streets for a report of a disturbance on Sunday.

Read more: Waterloo police release video of suspected porch pirate

Police say officers discovered that a 33-year-old woman from Montreal was being trafficked in Kitchener.

Trending Stories

A 35-year-old man and 23-year-old woman from Montreal are facing human trafficking charges.

Read more: Man arrested in downtown Kitchener after people threatened with pellet rifle

Police are reminding residents to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or email intel.ht@wrps.on.ca if they see any signs of human trafficking.

