Pair from Montreal arrested in Kitchener on human trafficking charges

Two people from Montreal are facing human trafficking charges after being arrested in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were called to the area of Victoria and Ahrens streets for a report of a disturbance on Sunday.
Police say officers discovered that a 33-year-old woman from Montreal was being trafficked in Kitchener.
A 35-year-old man and 23-year-old woman from Montreal are facing human trafficking charges.
Police are reminding residents to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or email intel.ht@wrps.on.ca if they see any signs of human trafficking.
