New Brunswick active coronavirus cases drop by 1 Tuesday

New Brunswick reported no new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the province’s active case count dropped by one.
There are now six cases of the virus in the province.
Since the pandemic began New Brunswick has reported 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has seen 192 people recover.
Two residents of the Campbellton region have died as a result of the virus.
The province says 76,108 tests have been completed thus far.
The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.
The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
However, restrictions will be in place.
