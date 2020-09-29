New Brunswick active coronavirus cases drop by 1 Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick reported no new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the province’s active case count dropped by one.

There are now six cases of the virus in the province.

Read more: 7 active coronavirus cases remain in New Brunswick as of Monday

Since the pandemic began New Brunswick has reported 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has seen 192 people recover.

Two residents of the Campbellton region have died as a result of the virus.

1:17 Nova Scotia granted three-quarters of all COVID-19 exemption requests between March and July Nova Scotia granted three-quarters of all COVID-19 exemption requests between March and July

The province says 76,108 tests have been completed thus far.

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.