Health

New Brunswick active coronavirus cases drop by 1 Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 12:20 pm
WATCH: The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick reported no new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the province’s active case count dropped by one.

There are now six cases of the virus in the province.

Since the pandemic began New Brunswick has reported 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has seen 192 people recover.

Two residents of the Campbellton region have died as a result of the virus.

The province says 76,108 tests have been completed thus far.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 New Brunswickatlantic bubblecoronavirus New Brunswick
