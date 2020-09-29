Aylmer man arrested after indecent act in St. Thomas, suspected in Cambridge, Kitchener incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old Aylmer man who was arrested in connection with an indecent act in St. Thomas on Friday is also a suspect in connection with a pair of incidents last Thursday in Kitchener and Cambridge.

St. Thomas police say a man called a woman to a red Ford Ranger in a downtown parking lot to ask for directions.

When the victim got to the truck, police say she discovered the man naked from the waist down in the vehicle masturbating.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking near Fairway Road North and Pebble Creek Drive in Kitchener on Sept. 24 at around 6 p.m. when a man driving a red Ford Ranger pickup truck approached her.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man attempted to talk the girl into getting into his car but she took off and did not sustain any injuries.

An hour after the initial incident in Kitchener, police say a woman was jogging on Bishop Street South in Cambridge when she noticed she was being followed by a man driving a red Ford Ranger pickup truck.

On Sept. 25, St. Thomas police said detectives traced the vehicle connected to the incident in that city to an address in Aylmer where a man was arrested.

Read more: Pair from Montreal arrested in Kitchener on human trafficking charges

Wayne Hill is facing several charges, including indecent acts and failing to comply with a court order.

Waterloo police say a warrant has been issued to have Hill brought before the courts in Waterloo Region in connection with the incidents in Kitchener and Cambridge.

Police say details on charges will be released once they have arrested him.