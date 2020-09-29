Car thief targets Belleville dealership 3 times over the month of September: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville woman is facing a number of charges for a string of recent dealership thefts, police say.

Monday around 8:40 a.m, Belleville police received a call about a stolen vehicle from a dealership in the city’s east end.

The vehicle was found along with evidence identifying the suspect, according to a police news release.

Police allege the suspect stole a Dodge Journey from that same dealership on Sept. 1 and a PT Cruiser from the dealership on Sept. 26. Police say she once again stole the Dodge Journey on Sept. 28.

While police attempted to locate her on Monday, the suspect allegedly returned to the dealership and tried to rob a man at knifepoint.

She then fled in another stolen vehicle, according to police.

Angie Nolan, 30, was arrested just before 7 p.m. Monday and charged with five counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was released on an undertaking and is set to appear in a Belleville court Nov. 5.

–With files from Alexandra Mazur.