3 arrested after armed robbery in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Three people are facing serious charges following an armed robbery in Belleville, according to police.

On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Belleville police were called to a robbery at a Cannifton Road home.

READ MORE: Community rallies around store owner attacked in Belleville robbery

Police say three suspects had stolen a woman’s cellphone while threatening her with a firearm. No one was injured during the robbery.

The three reportedly then fled in a taxi headed towards Quinte West.

Police stopped the cab on Dundas Street West using a “high-risk vehicle stop” and arrested all three suspects.

A sawed-off shotgun and drugs, including cocaine and crystal meth, were seized during the arrest, according to police.

2:08 Jason Ro recovers after being brutally attacked during an attempted robbery Jason Ro recovers after being brutally attacked during an attempted robbery

Damion Alexander Rout, 23, Michael Paul Mercer, 38, and Sherry Jeanen Clark, 42, all of Belleville, were jointly charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Robbery using a firearm

Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm or ammunition

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

Transporting a firearm or restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a cocaine and crystal methamphetamine

Rout and Mercer were also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition.