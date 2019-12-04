Menu

Canada

3 arrested after armed robbery in Belleville

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 9:25 am
Belleville police are investigating an armed robbery that involved the theft of a woman's cellphone.
Three people are facing serious charges following an armed robbery in Belleville, according to police.

On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Belleville police were called to a robbery at a Cannifton Road home.

READ MORE: Community rallies around store owner attacked in Belleville robbery

Police say three suspects had stolen a woman’s cellphone while threatening her with a firearm. No one was injured during the robbery.

The three reportedly then fled in a taxi headed towards Quinte West.

Police stopped the cab on Dundas Street West using a “high-risk vehicle stop” and arrested all three suspects.

A sawed-off shotgun and drugs, including cocaine and crystal meth, were seized during the arrest, according to police.

Damion Alexander Rout, 23, Michael Paul Mercer, 38, and Sherry Jeanen Clark, 42, all of Belleville, were jointly charged with:

  • Robbery using a firearm
  • Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm
  • Possession of a restricted firearm or ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
  • Transporting a firearm or restricted weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a cocaine and crystal methamphetamine

Rout and Mercer were also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Quinte WestBelleville robberydrugs bellevillerobbery bellevillearmed robbery bellevillearmed robbery cannifton roadbelleville police armed robberyCannifton Road theftDundas Street West arrestguns belleville
