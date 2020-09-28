Menu

Crime

22-year-old facing multiple charges after fleeing from police, dragging RCMP officer in Moncton

By Alexander Quon Global News
Multiple RCMP officers responded to a chase in Moncton on Sept. 28, 2020.
Multiple RCMP officers responded to a chase in Moncton on Sept. 28, 2020. Courtesy of Wade Perry

RCMP say a 22-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to flee from police, dragging an RCMP officer along the ground as she attempted to get away.

Cpl. Mark Leger of the Codiac RCMP told Global News on Monday that officers responded to the area of High Street in Moncton at 12:22 p.m., for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle with a woman inside.

As they moved to arrest her the woman is alleged to have put the vehicle in reverse, dragging an officer a short distance before fleeing from police, Leger said.

Trending Stories

The vehicle was located a short time later where it collided with a police vehicle the intersection of Botsford Street and Wheeler Boulevard

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by RCMP. Two other occupants of the vehicle were arrested but have since been released without charges.

Police say the 22-year-old woman now faces several charges including flight from police, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

Leger said the officer only suffered minor injuries.

