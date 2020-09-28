Menu

Crime

Fredericton police investigate possible shooting in city’s northside

By Alexander Quon The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 2:45 pm
The Fredericton Police Force is currently investigating a suspected shooting on Sept. 28, 2020.
File / Global News

Fredericton police are investigating a possible shooting in the city’s northside Monday.

Details are still scarce but officers, including a K9 unit, remain on scene in the area of Union, Clark and MacLaren streets.

Read more: Halifax man facing attempted murder charge for Tower Terrace shooting, multiple thefts

The possible shooting is said to have occurred on Monday afternoon, although a specific time was not available.

There is one victim with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Fredericton police said in a press release.

Anglophone West School District schools in the area of the were briefly put in a hold and secure mode but police say that has since lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to notify police immediately.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeShootingFredericton Police ForceFredericton policeFredericton Crime
