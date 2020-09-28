Fredericton police investigate possible shooting in city’s northside

Fredericton police are investigating a possible shooting in the city’s northside Monday.
Details are still scarce but officers, including a K9 unit, remain on scene in the area of Union, Clark and MacLaren streets.
The possible shooting is said to have occurred on Monday afternoon, although a specific time was not available.
There is one victim with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Fredericton police said in a press release.
Anglophone West School District schools in the area of the were briefly put in a hold and secure mode but police say that has since lifted.
Anyone with information is asked to notify police immediately.
