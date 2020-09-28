Menu

Canada

RCMP seeking solution for bearded members’ mask options amid coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 2:38 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau ‘disappointed’ at RCMP mask policy requiring shaving of beards' Coronavirus: Trudeau ‘disappointed’ at RCMP mask policy requiring shaving of beards
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau ‘disappointed’ at RCMP coronavirus mask policy requiring shaving of beards (Sept. 25)

OTTAWA – The RCMP says there is no safe and proven face covering for officers with beards, but it is working to find one for Sikh members temporarily sidelined from front-line policing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly expressed disappointment that Sikh RCMP officers find themselves on desk duty during the COVID-19 pandemic because their religiously mandated facial hair makes it difficult to properly wear a mask.

Read more: Trudeau ‘disappointed’ over RCMP policy making officers shave their beards and wear masks

In a statement today, the RCMP says while a respirator, such as an N95 mask, is not mandatory in all front-line situations, it is sometimes required to reduce risk.

The national police force says it is in a unique position compared to other police services because it is subject to the Canada Labour Code and Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry on masks and RCMP officers with beards' Dr. Bonnie Henry on masks and RCMP officers with beards
Dr. Bonnie Henry on masks and RCMP officers with beards

The RCMP says it continues to explore ways to address the mask issue.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada says today that if the problem is indeed regulatory, it would expect the government to correct things, particularly given the organization raised the issue in early June.

