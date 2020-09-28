84 of Saskatchewan’s 149 active coronavirus cases in Saskatoon zone

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Monday.

Health officials said there were 14 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,892 since the first case was reported in March. They added a case with a pending location from Sept. 27 has been assigned to the Regina zone.

According to a press release, seven new cases are located in the central east zone, while there are three each in the Saskatoon and Regina zones. The remaining case is in the far northwest.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued public safety alerts regarding outbreaks at Yorkton Regional High School, Pumphouse Athletic Club and Yorkton Regional Health Centre with public health continuing to investigate recent cases.

Government officials said initial findings suggest that most recent cases may share a common source of exposure at a Yorkton fitness facility.

In the province, eight people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — they are all receiving inpatient care.

Nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,719.

There are currently 149 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,236 COVID-19 tests were performed on Sept. 27 in Saskatchewan. To date, nearly 188,070 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

