Second COVID-19 case confirmed at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 at Holy Cross High School.

In a press release, the school division said they learned of the positive case from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Friday.

Read more: Positive coronavirus case at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon

“We are working with public health to inform parents, caregivers, and the SHA is conducting contact tracing,” reads the GSCS’s press release.

This is the second positive case of the novel coronavirus at Holy Cross since school began on Sept. 8.

The SHA has not declared an outbreak, says the school division.

Story continues below advertisement

“Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” said the school division. “Classes will continue as scheduled.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it will not reveal the identities of those who tested positive in order to protect their privacy.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.