Crime

Lindsay resident loses $31,000 to online employment scam: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 2:22 pm
A Lindsay resident lost $31,000 to an online scam, according to police.
A Lindsay resident is out $31,000 after falling victim to an online scam, police say.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating after a victim transferred the money during 2019. Police say the suspect posed as an employee living and working on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico and “cultivated” an online relationship with the Lindsay resident.

“During their online communication, the suspect convinced the victim to transfer large sums of money into bank accounts in the United States in order to pay for equipment he required for his employment,” said Sgt. Dave Murtha.

Read more: Nearly 60% of Canadians polled say they have been targeted by cybercrime

Police say eventually the victim began to doubt the suspect’s explanations for the money requests and contacted police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Murtha says the coronavirus pandemic has led many people to increase their time online, where they are meeting and chatting with others on social media. Fraudsters are exploiting this, he said.

“Fraudsters are very skilled at taking advantage of such opportunities to exploit vulnerable people during stressful times like the one we’re living in,” Murtha said. “Please touch base with your friends and family who you fear may fall victim to an online fraud. Warn them of the dangers posed by meeting new people online.”

Police are reminding people to never share personal information with a person who contacts you by telephone or the Internet unless you can verify their authenticity.

Click to play video 'Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud' Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud
Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud
