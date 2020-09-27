Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports nearly 500 new coronavirus cases marking biggest increase in almost 5 months

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario restaurant and bar owners adapt to new rules to stop COVID-19 spread' Coronavirus: Ontario restaurant and bar owners adapt to new rules to stop COVID-19 spread
WATCH ABOVE: Katherine Ward spoke with small business owners to see how they feel about the new directives from the province of Ontario.

Ontario reported 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 49,831.

It’s the biggest single-day increase in cases since May 2 when 511 were reported.

“Locally, there are 137 new cases in Toronto with 131 in Peel, 58 in Ottawa and 58 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Sixty-three per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.”

Read more: 7 people linked to Toronto restaurant test positive, around 1,700 possibly exposed

Elliott said more than 42,500 additional tests have been completed, which is among all-time highs. Over 65,000 remain under investigation. Ontario has now completed a total of 3,808,226 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 42,796 cases are considered resolved which is just under 86 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are 112 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 12), with 28 in intensive care (no change) and 16 on ventilators (up by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Sept. 25 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Two new deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,839.

Read more: Coronavirus cases are rising, but experts say testing doesn’t tell the full story

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

  • 23,610 people are male
  • 25,853 people are female
  • 3,983 people are 19 and under
  • 17,000 people are 20 to 39
  • 14,304 people are 40 to 59
  • 8,275 people are 60 to 79
  • 6,258 people are 80 and over
Trending Stories

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,862 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Saturday. There are currently 40 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by seven.

There are 63 active cases among long-term care residents and 109 among staff.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec reports nearly 700 new cases as infections continue to surge amid second wave' Coronavirus: Quebec reports nearly 700 new cases as infections continue to surge amid second wave
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers