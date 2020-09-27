Ontario reports nearly 500 new coronavirus cases marking biggest increase in almost 5 months

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 49,831.

It’s the biggest single-day increase in cases since May 2 when 511 were reported.

“Locally, there are 137 new cases in Toronto with 131 in Peel, 58 in Ottawa and 58 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Sixty-three per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.”

Elliott said more than 42,500 additional tests have been completed, which is among all-time highs. Over 65,000 remain under investigation. Ontario has now completed a total of 3,808,226 tests.

Meanwhile, 42,796 cases are considered resolved which is just under 86 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are 112 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 12), with 28 in intensive care (no change) and 16 on ventilators (up by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Sept. 25 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Two new deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,839.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

23,610 people are male

25,853 people are female

3,983 people are 19 and under

17,000 people are 20 to 39

14,304 people are 40 to 59

8,275 people are 60 to 79

6,258 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,862 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Saturday. There are currently 40 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by seven.

There are 63 active cases among long-term care residents and 109 among staff.

