Health

Coronavirus: 7 people linked to Toronto restaurant test positive, around 1,700 possibly exposed

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 26, 2020 4:34 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Toronto Public Health (TPH) officials say seven people linked to a downtown restaurant have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and officials are now asking approximately 1,700 people to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials said five staff members and two patrons of Yonge Street Warehouse — located near Yonge and Dundas streets — are confirmed to have contracted the virus.

All known close contacts of those individuals have been reached by TPH, officials said, adding that anyone who hasn’t been contacted is considered low risk.

Ontario reports 435 new coronavirus cases after record number of tests completed

TPH said the period for potential exposure is from Sept. 10 to 17 — it’s estimated around 1,700 people may have attended the restaurant during that time.

Anyone who was at the establishment during that period is being asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days since their last visit “as a precaution.”

“If symptoms develop, please contact TPH, seek testing and immediately self-isolate,” officials said.

“Please wear a mask when going for testing.”

Coronavirus
