Canada reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Canada reported 1,215 cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as seven more deaths.

Saturday’s data bring the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 151,517 and fatalities from the virus to 9,262. To date, over 130,000 people — over 86 per cent of all patients — have recovered. Over 8.36 million tests have also been administered.

The new numbers paint a limited picture of the virus spread across Canada, however, as B.C., Alberta and P.E.I. as well as all the territories do not release new data on the weekends.

2:23 Coronavirus: Quebec reports nearly 700 new cases as infections continue to surge amid second wave Coronavirus: Quebec reports nearly 700 new cases as infections continue to surge amid second wave

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam urged Canadians to increase protective measures against the virus, citing both the weekend and an increase in daily reported coronavirus cases across the country.

“Despite the very real concern of a large resurgence in areas where COVID-19 is escalating, there is still reason to be optimistic that we can get back to the slow burn, by preventing/interrupting large spreading events that accelerate spread,” she said in a statement.

3/6 Despite the very real concern of a large resurgence in areas where #COVID19 is escalating, there is still reason to be optimistic that we can get back to the #SlowBurn, by preventing/interrupting large spreading events that accelerate spread. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) September 26, 2020

Quebec reported 698 new cases Saturday, as well as seven additional deaths which all occurred between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24.

The new cases bring the province’s total COVID-19 cases to 71,005, while the deaths bring the overall number of fatalities to 5,821. Over 60,000 patients have recovered.

Ontario added 435 new cases on Sept. 26 and no new deaths. Saturday’s announcement brings the province’s total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to 49,340, while its deaths stand at 2,837.

2:19 Coronavirus: Ontario pharmacies begin COVID-19 testing Coronavirus: Ontario pharmacies begin COVID-19 testing

Manitoba added 65 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — it’s highest daily reported case total since Aug. 23, which saw 72 new infections.

The increase in numbers come ahead of newly announced restrictions for Winnipeg and its surrounding metropolitan communities which will take effect Monday.

The province’s total coronavirus cases now stands at 1,829 — of which an unknown number are considered probable cases. The province’s death toll stands at 19.

Saskatchewan reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 1,863. Two cases that were previously recorded were removed, due to the patients living outside of Saskatchewan according to officials. Twenty-four people have succumbed to the virus in the province.

The province has completed over 183,000 COVID-19 tests to date, with 2,984 from Friday — its highest daily number of tests performed to date.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador did not report any new cases during their daily updates Saturday.

Over 32.6 million people have been diagnosed with the virus worldwide according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. According to the university, total deaths from the virus continue to approach the one million mark, with 990,977 fatalities worldwide as of Saturday evening.