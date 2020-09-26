65 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday, 56 in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Saturday, 56 of which are in the Winnipeg health region.

Three health regions, Prairie Mountain, Interlake-Eastern and Southern, each had three cases.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent, the province said in a news release.

Twelve people are currently in hospital with six in intensive care.

Starting Monday, people in Winnipeg and 17 surrounding metropolitan communities are required to wear masks while in indoor public places as part of ratcheted-up public health restrictions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Gathering sizes will be pared down to 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The new rules come after the province announced Winnipeg, along with the municipalities surrounding the city, will move to a level Orange restriction Monday, under Manitoba’s colour-coded pandemic response rating system.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks, including Thanksgiving on Oct. 12, chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Friday.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 2,234 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 175,867, the province said in a news release.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases in Manitoba is 1,829.

2:35 Coronavirus: Increased number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba linked to Winnipeg bars and restaurants, health official says Coronavirus: Increased number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba linked to Winnipeg bars and restaurants, health official says