19 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, hits single-day testing record

Saskatchewan reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday as the province hit a new single-day testing record.

Of the new cases, 15 are in the Saskatoon area, with 13 of them being linked to known cases or events, says the Ministry of Health.

Two new cases have been reported in the central east and Regina zones.

As of Saturday, Saskatchewan has a total of 1,863 reported cases. Two cases previously reported have been removed as they live outside of Saskatchewan, say officials.

There are 134 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with a total of 1,705 people who have recovered from the virus.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

Saskatoon: 83

Regina: 19

Central West: 8

Central East: 5

South East: 5

South Central: 4

North Central: 3

South West: 3

North West: 1

Far North East: 1

Far North West: 1

North East: 1

There are eight people in hospital, all who are receiving inpatient care.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

318 people are 19 and under

603 people are 20 to 39

577 are 40 to 59

303 people are 60 to 79

62 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 931 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 279 are travel-related, 534 have no known exposure and 119 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 69 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 183,216 COVID-19 tests to date, up 2,984 from Friday, making it the highest daily number of tests performed to date, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health.

The previous record was set on Sept. 18, when 2,984 tests were performed.

