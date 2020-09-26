SHA issues potential COVID-19 exposure alert for Yorkton gym

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning patrons of a Yorkton gym they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

An SHA press release says someone with COVID-19 was at the Pumphouse Athletic Club, on 2nd Avenue North, on Friday, Sept. 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The release says anyone who was also at the gym during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms.

The Health Authority advises anyone who develops symptoms to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to book a test.

The SHA release notes individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following their exposure.

