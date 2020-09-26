Ontario reports 435 new coronavirus cases after record number of tests completed

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 435 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 49,340.

It marks a slight increase to the previous two days when 409 cases were reported on each day.

“Locally, there are 131 new cases in Toronto with 110 in Peel and 45 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott noted on Twitter.

“Sixty-four per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.”

Elliott said more than 43,200 additional tests were completed, which is a single-day record for the province. Ontario has now completed a total of 3,765,717 tests.

Meanwhile, 42,507 cases are considered resolved which is just over 86 per cent of all confirmed cases.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, keeping the provincial death toll at 2,837.

There are 100 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 13), with 28 in intensive care (up by three) and 15 on ventilators (up by two). The last time the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at or above 100 in Ontario was in late July.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

23,349 people are male

25,630 people are female

3,908 people are 19 and under

16,764 people are 20 to 39

14,186 people are 40 to 59

8,224 people are 60 to 79

6,245 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,862 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of one compared to Friday. There are currently 33 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by one.

There are 63 active cases among long-term care residents and 94 among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

