Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

How Global News is covering the 2020 B.C. election

By Amy Judd Global News
Click to play video 'Mailing it in. How voters will cast their ballots in the B.C. election' Mailing it in. How voters will cast their ballots in the B.C. election
B.C.'s Chief Electoral Officer discusses how voting will work in the upcoming provincial election.

British Columbians are heading to the polls for a fall election on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Global News will have everything you need to make an informed decision.

This will be an election unlike any other with the COVID-19 pandemic, where advance voting and mail-in ballots are expected to play a bigger role than ever before.

On election night, Global News will have robust coverage online, on social media and on the air — through both television and radio broadcasts.

Get election results on TV

Global News will broadcast a province-wide Decision B.C. special that will have all the results and analysis on election night.

This page will be updated when more details about the special are confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. chief electoral officer reassures voters that provincial election will be safe' B.C. chief electoral officer reassures voters that provincial election will be safe
B.C. chief electoral officer reassures voters that provincial election will be safe

Read more: Analysis: In B.C. election, battleground Maple Ridge serves up a pair of tight races

Get election results online

Trending Stories

You can also watch our live coverage on the Global News website and on all of B.C.’s Global News and Corus Radio Facebook pages. The broadcast will also be available on our YouTube channel.

Once polls close, log on to our website for real-time results from all 87 ridings.

Get election results on the radio

You can listen to live coverage of the election on CKNW News Talk 980.

Find your riding

To get specific results about your riding, use our riding look-up tool.

Story continues below advertisement

Each profile includes a list of the candidates, past election results, and a brief history of the constituency.

Click to play video 'Daycare spaces and affordability become a top B.C. election issue' Daycare spaces and affordability become a top B.C. election issue

This post will be updated as debates, events and further coverage is confirmed.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC electionBC election 2020bc election coverageBC election OctoberBC election 2020 coverageElection coverage BCGlobal BC election coverageProvincial election coverage
Flyers
More weekly flyers