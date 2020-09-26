How Global News is covering the 2020 B.C. election

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians are heading to the polls for a fall election on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Global News will have everything you need to make an informed decision.

This will be an election unlike any other with the COVID-19 pandemic, where advance voting and mail-in ballots are expected to play a bigger role than ever before.

On election night, Global News will have robust coverage online, on social media and on the air — through both television and radio broadcasts.

Get election results on TV

Global News will broadcast a province-wide Decision B.C. special that will have all the results and analysis on election night.

This page will be updated when more details about the special are confirmed.

2:05 B.C. chief electoral officer reassures voters that provincial election will be safe B.C. chief electoral officer reassures voters that provincial election will be safe

Get election results online

You can also watch our live coverage on the Global News website and on all of B.C.’s Global News and Corus Radio Facebook pages. The broadcast will also be available on our YouTube channel.

Once polls close, log on to our website for real-time results from all 87 ridings.

Get election results on the radio

You can listen to live coverage of the election on CKNW News Talk 980.

Find your riding

To get specific results about your riding, use our riding look-up tool.

Each profile includes a list of the candidates, past election results, and a brief history of the constituency.

This post will be updated as debates, events and further coverage is confirmed.